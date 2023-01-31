Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will be in Auckland and visit the floods. He will be accompanied by Ministers Grant Robertson and Michael Wood.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is expected to announce the extension of the Government’s fuel tax cuts and half-price public transport offerings in Auckland today as he visits the flood-damaged city.

Hipkins is set to speak at around noon after visiting the Moana Nui A Kiwa Hub with Finance Minister Grant Robertson in Māngere this morning to talk to people affected by the floods and help fill food boxes.

It is understood his announcement will be reversing Labour’s decision to end the 25c a litre cut on fuel taxes and half-price public transport from the end of March.

Labour has already extended that three times since introducing it last March as temporary respite from soaring fuel prices and wider inflation.

It will be Hipkins’ first policy-related announcement as Prime Minister – and his first attempt to show he is serious about making the cost of living the focus of his government, and cutting Labour’s programme elsewhere.

While it is not new policy, it is something Hipkins can act on fast.

Act leader David Seymour has already criticised the expected announcement as “dumb, election year populism.” Seymour said oil prices were now back down and it was “time to rip the band-aid off.

“”Last year, ACT told the Government that ‘there’s nothing more permanent than a temporary Government programme,’ and Chris Hipkins has proved us right by kicking the petrol tax cut down the road yet again.”

The measures were due to start winding down from the end of February when the fuel cuts were set to halve before ending completely at the end of March.

Announcing that in December, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said it would be the last extension for the costly measure, which has so far cost about $1.4 billion, most in the fuel tax cuts. The public transport element has cost $100m to $160m.

Late last year, a Taxpayers’ Union-Curia Poll found 71 per cent of respondents wanted the cut extended until inflation was under 3 per cent. Just 15 per cent of people said they did not want the cut extended after its scheduled January expiry date. Fourteen per cent of respondents were unsure.

Hipkins’ visit to Auckland coincides with another morning of major flooding.

He will also meet with the emergency operations staff and visit the North Shore, before spending more time in the city tomorrow ahead of Waitangi Day.

Yesterday Hipkins announced his reshuffle, including appointing Michael Wood as Minister for Auckland – a new portfolio in this government.