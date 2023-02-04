Waitangi Day Pōwhiri for Parliamentarians

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Opposition leader Chris Luxon will this morning be formally welcomed to Waitangi in what is shaping up to be their first big face-off.

For both, it will be their first time in a leadership role at Waitangi and comes amid efforts by the hosts to channel political debate away from this morning’s pōwhiri.

Waitangi eve is traditionally when the publicly political side of New Zealand’s national day plays out.

While politicians have been swirling around the Bay of Islands for days, it is on February 5 that they are formally welcomed by those hosting the event.

In days gone by, that had taken place at Te Tii Marae on the Paihia side of the Waitangi bridge. It was at this marae in years gone by that images of protest at Waitangi would emerge.

The events of today came after a prolonged negotiation over who would speak during the pōwhiri. The Waitangi National Trust, which organises the official events, had attempted to steer what has often been the political centre-piece away from politics.

They had wanted speeches to be only in te reo - edging out Hipkins and Luxon - saying they were focused on cultivating unity with concerns high that politicisation of Treaty issues could prove racially divisive, with Māori copping the outcome.

Rather than the usual speeches from politicians, they set aside time for a political forum to be held at Te Whare Rūnanga after the pōwhiri.

Cabinet minister Kelvin Davis - Te Tai Tokerau MP - initially insisted Hipkins would speak anyway. Hipkins has since said other appointments - including a meeting with Māori wardens - would keep him from the forum tent.

Jacinda Ardern spoke during her first pōwhiri as prime minister in 2018, becoming the first female prime minister to do so, and continued to do so each year - including a recorded speech last year when events were cancelled because of Covid-19.

Waitangi Trust chairperson Pita Tipene has said the special speaking slot which Ardern had would not return this year.