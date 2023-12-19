Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is set to make his first visit as PM to another country, flying to Australia today. Photo / Marty Melville

Deporting 501s and citizenship struggles won’t dominate Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s discussions with his Australian counterpart today, unlike previous meetings between transtasman leaders.

Instead, their conversations will have a heavier focus on security within the Pacific and how New Zealand and Australia can boost economic co-operation - a central priority of Luxon’s engagements with the world.

Luxon is set to fly from Wellington to Sydney early this morning for his first official visit to another country since becoming Prime Minister.

He and Australian PM Anthony Albanese were expected to exchange gifts and make brief remarks in front of media before holding a private meeting. They will later appear for a joint press conference.

Meetings between transtasman PMs were often grounded in discussions of deporting criminally offending Kiwi citizens and pathways for New Zealanders living in Australia to gain citizenship.

However, progress had been made in both areas in the last year, with Albanese relaxing 501 deportation rules to a more commonsense approach, taking into account how long someone with Kiwi citizenship had lived in Australia.

One instance indicating the limitations of the former regime went through New Zealand courts this week - an Australian grandfather was deported from Australia for decades of criminal offending, but claimed he would struggle in New Zealand as he hadn’t lived there since he was a baby in the 1960s.

Data provided to the Herald by police last month showed that during the past 12 months, an average of just over 18 people a month have been deported to New Zealand — well down on the height of the deportations policy in mid-2018, when the average was just under 44.

Former Prime Minister Chris Hipkins (left) and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met in July this year. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Luxon yesterday hailed Albanese’s Government’s revised approach as “very constructive”.

“We are very appreciative of the personal efforts that Prime Minister Albanese and his administration have made to make sure we move things through to a much more common sense policy.

“We’ve got a government under Anthony Albanese that’s actually done New Zealand a real solid.”

In April during a visit ahead of Anzac Day, former PM Chris Hipkins and Albanese announced a new direct pathway to citizenship for eligible New Zealand citizens who have lived across the Tasman for at least four years.

Between July and December 15, more than 41,000 Kiwis living in Australia had applied for citizenship. So far, almost 3700 had attained it according to Australia’s Department of Home Affairs.

“They’ve also done an excellent job in terms of making sure there’s a pathway for citizenship for Kiwis there,” Luxon said.

Topics to be traversed included advancing “indigenous relationships” between the two countries. Luxon also said “big conversations” were needed regarding security in the Pacific region and economic co-operation between New Zealand and Australia.

A security matter likely to feature would be whether New Zealand joined the Aukus security pact, agreed by Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will likely speak with his Australian counterpart about security in the Pacific. Photo / Marty Melville

While New Zealand was unlikely to be a fully-fledged member of the pact given the country’s opposition to nuclear power, a possible agreement could be reached regarding Pillar 2 of the pact, which largely concerned the sharing of technology.

Luxon and the National Party had signalled stronger interest in investigating joining Aukus Pillar 2. New Defence Minister Judith Collins said the previous Government missed the opportunity and dubbed Labour “anti-American”.

As of yesterday afternoon, some doubt still lingered over Luxon’s mode of transportation - the Defence Force’s Boeing 757 set to make the day trip had recently experienced a maintenance failure, which prompted Luxon to announce he might require another plane, meaning his travelling press pack would be significantly reduced due to a lack of space and authorisation issues.

The plane had been fixed and was fit to fly as of yesterday evening.

The 757 was one of a pair in the Defence Force’s fleet. The other was grounded as it was undergoing long-term maintenance.

The maintenance issues led to Luxon and Collins requesting that the Defence Force come up with more reliable and sustainable travel options for PMs and ministers. That advice would likely come back in the first quarter of next year.

