PM Christopher Luxon set to speak to media amid Hamilton visit

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will soon take questions from the media during a visit to Hamilton.

He is expected to hold a media stand-up about 1.30pm. The Herald will livestream the stand-up and have live updates.

The National leader is visiting Hamilton’s new urban shopping precinct, Made Hamilton, where he’ll likely interact with shopowners and members of the public.

Luxon is expected to laud his Government’s assistance to people struggling with the high cost of living as scheduled increases in benefits and superannuation come into force from Monday.





Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston noted the increases in a statement released earlier today.

“From Monday, parents, students, pensioners, and people on main benefits will all get a little extra to help when their payments increase in line with the cost of living.

“The April 1 changes will see a couple with children receiving Jobseeker Support get an extra $56.48 a fortnight, while single parents will see their Sole Parent benefits increase by $44.02 per fortnight.”

Earlier this year, the Government pushed through legislation to index benefit rates to CPI inflation rather than wages, drawing criticism from the Opposition and child poverty advocates who said it would leave beneficiaries worse off and lead to more child poverty.

Benefits have historically been increased upwards each year by CPI inflation. Benefits will still go up each year, but by thousands of dollars a year less than had the change not been made.

In 2019, the former Government switched the method of indexation to wages, which is similar to how superannuation rates are calculated. Wages tend to rise faster than inflation, meaning benefit rates would rise higher, faster under Labour’s system. The new Government reverted to the old system, which officials believe will save the Crown $669.52 million over the next four years.

