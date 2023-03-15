Commemorations of the March 15 terror attack will be more private this year. Photo / Alan Gibson

There will not be a public commemoration of Christchurch’s March 15 terror attacks at Parliament this year because members of the community targeted have preferred to mark it in private.

Four years ago today, a terrorist entered two mosques in Christchurch and killed 51 people.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins this week has been regularly asked what the Government would do to commemorate the anniversary of the terror attack, to which he has said plans were still being formed.

Today, Hipkins’ office said New Zealand would never forget March 15 and how it affected the community.

“We continue to keep faith with the families of the victims of this tragedy, and with the Muslim community.”

Hipkins said Minister Andrew Little, the lead coordinating minister for the Government’s response to the Royal Commission’s report into the terror attack, regularly met the independent advisory group Kāpuia, which spawned from the Royal Commission, and members of the community said they preferred to recognise the day in a private manner.

However, Hipkins said he had met families and members of the Muslim community at the Masjid An-Nur in Christchurch on March 3 and had also recorded a personal video message for them today.

“This was a significant event for the Prime Minister who was deeply moved by the opportunity.

“While there has not been an annual Parliamentary marking of March 15, it will always remain close to the hearts of New Zealanders, including the Prime Minister.”