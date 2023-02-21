PM Chris Hipkins gives opening speech to Parliament on Cyclone Gabrielle and the year ahead.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says Cyclone Gabrielle has had an impact on the plan he was preparing to deliver to Parliament today setting out his agenda for the year ahead.

Hipkins is set to deliver the Prime Minister’s statement in Parliament at 2pm – a speech which sets out what is on the Government agenda for the year. It will give a glimpse of what is safe from Hipkins’ policy bonfire: his attempt to trim the Government programme back to “bread and butter” issues.

National Party Christopher Luxon will then respond to Hipkins’ statement, followed by other party leaders. The first Question Time will be tomorrow.

The statement was delayed by a week by Cyclone Gabrielle, and Hipkins said the scale of damage from that would clearly have an impact on what he was planning to say.

“There will be a recognition we are still in an emergency response .. there are still people in a pretty precarious position around the country. That clearly is going to have an impact on the Government’s focus this week but it will also have an impact on the nature of the debate in Parliament.”

His policy stocktake has so far resulted in the axing of the merger of TVNZ and RNZ and the biofuels mandate and the deferral of an income insurance scheme and hate speech legislation.

Hipkins has said further announcements in his policy reset were coming – including around changes to the Three Waters programme and the Government’s planned transport and infrastructure programme.

The statement will set out what policies are safe from the Hipkins review. However, Cyclone Gabrielle is likely to affect it – as resources are needed to rebuild the roads and infrastructure in the hardest-hit areas.

Hipkins has also defended the lack of detail in the funding allocations of a $50 million business support scheme and $250 million for urgent roadworks on key routes, announced yesterday.

Hipkins said details on the business support scheme - aimed at giving businesses money tide them over in the short term or help get them back up and running - would be known in the next few days. The Ministry for Primary Industries would take care of the applications from the primary sector. “That should be up and running pretty quickly.”

Local business associations were working on allocations for other businesses, and that too was expected in the near future.

“We’ll be working to get that money out the door and into the hands of businesses as quickly as possible.”

He emphasised it was only an initial injection and insurance would cover a lot of the cost once claims were processed. “Government is only there to ensure we are filling some of the gaps.”

Changes to immigration settings to try to get the workers needed for the rebuild are also expected in the next week – one of the things Immigration Minister Michael Wood is considering is a rebuild visa, as was used after the Christchurch earthquakes.