Winston Peters State of the Nation address

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters is about to deliver his State of the Nation address in Auckland.

Peters is set to give his speech at a public meeting about 2pm in Howick, which is within National MP Simeon Brown’s Pakuranga electorate and neighbours the Botany electorate, held by National leader Christopher Luxon.

As the polls continue to place National and Labour neck-and-neck ahead of this year’s election, Peters may use his speech to add to comments made late last year where he appeared to rule out working with Labour in any future government.

“No one gets to lie to me twice,” he told NZ Herald’s Audrey Young.

“We are not going to go with the Labour Party, this present Labour Party crowd, because they can’t be trusted.”

It’s unclear to what extent Chris Hipkins becoming Prime Minister might have changed his view of a potential coalition with Labour.

At his party’s conference last year, Peters claimed the “seeds of apartheid” were being scattered through New Zealand legislation in his address to voters ahead of next year’s election.

Has Winston Peters' view on working with Labour softened since Chris Hipkins became PM? Photo / George Heard

It came alongside confirmation that if his party re-entered government, Peters would invest billions of dollars into health and education, but he hasn’t stated exactly how he’ll pay for it.

While his speech to roughly 250 people gathered at Christchurch’s Rydges Latimer Hotel didn’t contain many specific policies, Peters did announce he would ban gang patches in public spaces and “reset” the immigration department.

“Co-governance, separatism, and the seeds of apartheid are being scattered throughout all of our laws and institutions,” Peters declared.

Peters’ example of flawed co-governance was what he considered an excessive representation of Māori on Three Waters boards in comparison to locally elected members.

Under Hipkins’ leadership, Three Waters was currently being reviewed as part of his Government’s focus on the high cost of living and reducing its bloated work programme.