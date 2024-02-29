Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Revealed: Neither police nor privacy commissioner know how many CCTV cameras are gathering number plate data

David Fisher
By
9 mins to read
Parliament makes progress in disestablishing the Māori Health Authority, alleged Sydney killer reveals location of missing couple and new research paints a worrisome picture of our financial outlook in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police are tightening up the rules for how they use number plate information gathered through privately-owned CCTV cameras. The Herald’s David Fisher reports.

No one appears to know how many CCTV cameras feed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics