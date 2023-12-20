Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / Politics

Nicola Willis’ mini-budget: Tax cuts still planned despite gloomy economic outlook

Thomas Coughlan
By
5 mins to read
Finance Minister Nicola Willis outlines the Government's mini-Budget. Video / Mark Mitchell

ANALYSIS

Finance Minister Nicola Willis was right when she said her mini-Budget would be very “mini” indeed.

At just six pages (double-sided) of press releases, it came in at about 0.3 per

