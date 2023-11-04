National's Mt Albert candidate Melissa Lee. Photo / RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

By RNZ

The National Party’s Mt Albert candidate says it’s only right that a recount takes place in the Auckland seat.

The release of the final count on Friday revealed Labour’s Helen White had beaten Melissa Lee by just 20 votes.

Lee, who has contested the traditional Labour stronghold for National since the 2009 byelection, managed to cut Labour’s margin down from 21,000.

She said it was incredible to have come so close from so far away.

“With such a slim majority, it’s only fair to the voters in Mount Albert that we actually go and double-check the result really,” Lee said.

National also called for a recount in Nelson, where its candidate Blair Cameron lost to Labour’s Rachel Boyack by 29 votes.

Applications for recounts must be filed by November 8.

- RNZ