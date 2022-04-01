Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

National Party donations: Paula Bennett organises $1.8 million in funds from wealthy New Zealanders

4 minutes to read
More pay for minimum wage workers, Auckland’s housing market takes a hit and how Russia’s changing it’s approach in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

More pay for minimum wage workers, Auckland’s housing market takes a hit and how Russia’s changing it’s approach in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

By
Thomas Coughlan

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

The National Party will shortly declare millions of dollars of donations from some of the biggest names in New Zealand business.

The list of donors includes New Zealand's wealthiest man, Graeme Hart, as well as

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.