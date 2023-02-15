Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Meet Chris Hipkins’ inner circle - the people he relies on

Audrey Young
By
8 mins to read
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has an inner circle he has known for years and trusts implicitly. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has an inner circle he has known for years and trusts implicitly. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is relying on advice from the experts to respond to the current disaster but there is an inner circle of people he depends on every day, and almost all of them

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics