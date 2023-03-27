Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says Greens co-leader Marama Davidson's comments about white men at the Posie Parker protest at the weekend were not "particularly helpful". Video / Newstalk ZB

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says Greens co-leader Marama Davidson's comments about white men at the Posie Parker protest at the weekend were not "particularly helpful". Video / Newstalk ZB

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says he’s giving Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson leeway for her “white cis men” comments at a rally last weekend because she’d just been hit by a motorcycle.

Hipkins told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking: “It was clearly a regrettable situation.”

On Saturday, Davidson, who is also Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence, was hit by a motorcyclist at a trans rights rally in Auckland. It was a counter-protest to a speaking event by British anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull - also known as “Posie Parker”.

Shortly after the motorcycle incident, Davidson was confronted on camera and asked about Keen-Minshull being “violently assaulted”, after having tomato juice poured over her.

In her response, Davidson said: “I know what causes violence in this world and it’s white cis men.

“It is white cis men who cause violence in the world.”

“Cis” is short for cisgender, which describes people whose sex at birth aligns with their gender identity. It is the opposite of transgender.

Hipkins told Hosking the statement was clearly wrong.

“She already contacted my office yesterday saying the video did not convey the message she wanted to convey.

“Her office contacted mine. I think clearly words that she ended up using were not the message she was trying to convey.”

The decision to make an apology was up to Davidson, he said.

He had not yet spoken to Davidson about the comment but had text messaged her when she was at A&E getting treated for the hit by a motorcycle, Hipkins said.

“Marama has clarified what she has said and I am satisfied with it.

“She had been hit by a motorcycle and she gets leeway. She has clarified her comments. It is a regrettable situation.

“She would almost certainly not been at her best.”

Hipkins said the comment was not “particularly helpful” and the inclusion of ethnicity shouldn’t have been made.

”I don’t think bringing ethnicity into the debate was particularly helpful,” he told TVNZ’s Breakfast show.

Hipkins acknowledged Davidson had been trying to make a point that the majority of sexual violence, family violence and domestic violence was carried out by men.

”As men, we should acknowledge that fact and we should continue to talk about that - that it’s not okay.

On Davidson’s comments, Hipkins said at yesterday’s post-cabinet press conference it was important to consider the context - she had been hit by a motorcycle and was being “harassed” by protesters.

Hipkins said it wasn’t the words he would use.

“The right to free speech does not extend to physical violence,” Hipkins said when asked whether he endorsed the actions at Posie Parker’s protest in Auckland on Saturday.

“I’ll never support people who resort to violence.”

He had spoken with Green Party co-leader James Shaw but it was before Davidson’s comments had come to light.

Hipkins’ office had been in contact with Davidson since her comments were publicised.

Greens co-leader Marama Davidson. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“I certainly don’t think it was appropriate,” Hipkins said of Davidson’s statement.

The police were investigating the incident involving Davidson being struck and had been given videos to examine, Hipkins said.

Parties react to Davidson comments

Act Party leader David Seymour reiterated to Hosking he believed Davidson should be fired for her comments if she could not provide evidence behind them.

Seymour said Davidson was incompetent and should not carry on with the job.

“Use taxpayer money to get someone competent,” he said.

New Zealand First leader and former MP Winston Peters called for Davidson to resign, calling her comments “offensive, racist, and sexist”.

Davidson has since walked back her comments, saying she was “still in shock” after the incident and was not as clear as she should have been.

“Violence is unacceptable in any community,” she said.

“I should have made clear in my comments that violence happens in every community. My intention was to affirm that trans people are deserving of support and to keep the focus on the fact that men are the main perpetrators of violence.”





Hipkins said he was confident the right decision was made to allow Posie Parker to enter the country, despite the havoc that was caused.

He didn’t review the file himself so wasn’t sure whether she came close to being denied entry.



