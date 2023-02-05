Dawn service from Waitangi treaty grounds at Te Whare Rūnanga. Video / Whakaata Māori

Ata mārie, Aotearoa New Zealand, and welcome to the New Zealand Herald’s live coverage of Waitangi Day.

It is 183 years today since the first signatures were placed on what became our country’s founding document. Events are planned across the country to mark the anniversary.

Hundreds of people have gathered on the Waitangi treaty grounds for this morning’s dawn service.

Those sitting on the porch of the meeting house include Commissioner of Police Andrew Coster, Chief of Navy David Proctor, Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier and chairman of the Waitangi Trust Pita Tipene.

Also expected this morning is Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann is also attending.

Overnight rain threatened to make this morning’s service a damp one but the weather lifted as people started to arrive.

And while it is a drizzly morning the mood has not been dampened - sun hats have been replaced with umbrellas and rain jackets.

“Probably the duty of the church now is to pray for fine weather,” quipped Bishop Te Kitohi Pikaahu, who is leading the service.

Part of the crowd gathered for this year's dawn ceremony.

A karanga sounded Governor General Dame Cindy Kiro and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins passed the treaty house leading other politicians and dignitaries toward the service.

Local MP and new government minister Willow Jean Prime got the job of holding an umbrella for Dame Cindy.

National’s Shane Reti has joined Hipkins and others on the porch of the whare.

Pita Tipene opened the service with words of welcome and encouragement for those present to think ahead to the double centenary in 2040.

It’s the first Waitangi dawn ceremony for Auckland Salvation Army’s Alistair Herring and Astrid Herring.

Though they’ve been to several Anzac Day ceremonies in their time, they say this is their earliest start.

”It’s wonderful though, the experience of a lifetime,” Herring said.

Seven-year-old Amokura Apiata and been to every Waitangi Dawn ceremony since she was born, except for last year due to Covid cancellations.

”It’s so nice to be back,” Ohaeawai Lillian Tau said.

Ōhaeawai's Lillian Tau, Christian Apiata and Amokura Apiata at the Waitangi dawn ceremony.



