Elizabeth Kerekere has been endorsed by a prominent left wing group. Photo / Supplied.

Green MP Elizabeth Kerekere’s standing has been bolstered by the endorsement of a group of left wing members of the Green Party.

The GreenLeft Network (GLN), an organisation of members on the left of the party, has endorsed Kerekere as a preferred candidate in the party’s list ranking process, effectively calling on members to rank her highly. The endorsement was included in an email to members, obtained by the Herald.

Green Party members are now voting on how they want their party’s list ranked for the 2023 election.

Candidates’ position on that list will determine whether they are likely to make it into Parliament after the election. The GLN has endorsed 10 candidates, including three sitting MPs, Kerekere, Teanau Tuiono, and Ricardo Menéndez March.

Party delegates had ranked Kerekere 4th on the list, a signal to party members that they would strongly like her to enter Parliament. However, Kerekere’s position has been plunged into doubt following an investigation into her conduct when she appeared to call Chlöe Swarbrick a “crybaby” in a message sent to the wrong group chat. Kerekere denies the message was directed against Swarbrick.

Some Green members groups had tried to halt the list ranking process while the investigation into Kerekere took place, arguing it was unfair to rank the list while she was being investigated. However, this attempt was unsuccessful and ranking opened on Friday as scheduled.

At the last election, the GLN put out an alternative list to its members - essentially advising them the order in which they would like candidates to be ranked.

This election, the GLN has dispensed with putting out an alternative list and has instead simply endorsed 10 candidates.

In an email to members, the network said its endorsement had been “designed not just to provide an opportunity to signal support through list ranking, but also to provide structures for tangible support through to the General Election 2023″.

“We will be working with our members and the endorsed candidates’ teams to mobilise nationally through activities like phone banking and fundraising,” the email said.

Green members began voting on their preferred list ranking on Friday. The final list is due to be published at the end of this month.

The recent turmoil in the party has not affected its donations.

Christchurch’s Weft Knitting company donated $100,000 to the party, its largest single donation this year. The party has raised $150,000 in donations above the $20,000 threshold for quick declaration - the same as Labour but well below National and Act.

Candidates endorsed by The GreenLeft Network.