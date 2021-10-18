Labour and National join forces for housing crisis fix, ending decades of standoff

Focus Live: Labour and National join forces to combat housing crisis

Labour and National have joined forces to unveil a fix to the housing crisis, to be unveiled at a press conference at midday today.

It follows a long period of negotiations between the parties over densification rules.

The Government already has a suite of measures for densifying cities, known as the National Policy Statement on Urban Development.

These rules force councils to densify their cities, encouraging upwards development.

The most powerful of these rules only come into force in 2024. National challenged the Government to accelerate this timeframe by forcing councils to implement the rules sooner.

The Government had been reluctant to bring forward this timeframe - it appears it has changed its mind. You can watch the press conference live here at midday.

The rules will also expand the remit of the policy statement, allowing more infill than was initially proposed.

This means suburban areas, previously zoned for single-storey standalone houses, will now be able to densify.

The announcement is significant as it ends decades of standoff on the housing crisis.

The announcement will be made by Environment Minister David Parker and Housing Minister Megan Woods, who will share the stage with National.