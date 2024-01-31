Voyager 2023 media awards
Politics

James Shaw’s departure won’t wreck the Greens, writes Thomas Coughlan

Thomas Coughlan
By
6 mins to read
Greens co-leader James Shaw announces he is standing down from his role in March. Video / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

We only ask one question on our ballot papers: who are you voting for.

(Admittedly, in this country we ask that question twice.)

We don’t ask the far more interesting question, which is, “why”.

