Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will continue her work on the Christchurch Call that was started after the March 15 attack in 2019. Photo / Alan Gibson

Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will become New Zealand’s special envoy for the Christchurch Call - a global initiative targeting online extremism prompted by the March 15 terror attack.

Ardern, in this newly created position, will “represent New Zealand’s continued commitment to push for greater protection online from terrorist and violent extremist content”, according to Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

“The Christchurch Call is a foreign policy priority for the Government and Jacinda Ardern is uniquely placed to keep pushing forward with the goal of eliminating violent extremist content online,” Hipkins said.

“Terrorist and violent extremist content online is a global issue, but for many in New Zealand it is also very personal.

“The March 15 terror attacks on Christchurch masjidain were a defining moment for our country and Jacinda Ardern’s leadership and the Christchurch Call is part of our response to those attacks.”

Jacinda Ardern with Canada's PM Justin Trudeau and French PM Emmanuel Macron at the Christchurch Call anti-terrorism event in New York for the United Nations General Assembly. Photo / Supplied

Ardern detailed why she’s chosen this role as her next step in her two television interviews tonight.

Ardern told 1News she did not leave because she felt she was being given too much of a hard time.

She said in the back of her mind was a belief her departure might bring the tempo, heat friction down a peg.

“If it did that would be good for NZ.”

Asked what advice she would give her 2017 self: “You can carry more than you think.”

Asked if she delivered on her promises she said she believed she did.

She said she would not miss the weight “because it was heavy”.

“When someone briefed me on the (Christchurch gunman’s) manifesto I just remember feeling rage,” she told 1News.

“Because it was so clear that this person had come to NZ to try and create a sense of other, to members of our community. And I just remember feeling angry.”

Speaking to Newshub, Ardern showed the clothing she’d used over the years, including the jacket she wore as she became Labour leader and what she was wearing after she’d had Neve.

She echoed her comments when she resigned in January, saying it was simply about her not having enough in the tank.

“If you’re afraid of losing, you shouldn’t be in politics.”

She acknowledged she had thought her departure “would take a bit of heat out” of conversations that involved those who were fervently opposed to her actions during the pandemic.

“If I can simply walk away knowing that there will be kids and girls in particular who think they can o the job just like me ... then job done,” she told Newshub.

Hipkins said Ardern had declined payment to act as special envoy, however, costs associated with the job will be reimbursed.

She will start on April 17 and her position would be reviewed at the end of the year. She will report directly to the Prime Minister.

“Jacinda Ardern’s commitment to stopping violent extremist content like we saw [on March 15, 2019] is key to why she should carry on this work,” Hipkins said.

“Her relationships with leaders and technology companies and her drive for change will help increase the pace and ambition of the work we are doing through the Christchurch Call.”

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins created the position for Ardern. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Christchurch Call is an unprecedented global initiative working across governments, the tech sector, and civil society to eliminate terrorist and violent extremist content online.

Hipkins said work was under way on areas such as how algorithms - which determine what online content we see - affect how someone was radicalised and the implications of newly developed technology like artificial intelligence and augmented reality.

“We owe it to those who lost their lives on 15 March 2019 to continue our work to ensure there is no place for terrorist and violent extremist content online,” he said.