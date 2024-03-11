Voyager 2023 media awards
Inside Treasury’s fight to keep $23b climate cost off the books

Thomas Coughlan
By
8 mins to read
The former Government looked at ways of measuring and publishing the cost of climate change. Photo / RNZ

There’s no getting around it, this is a story about accounting.

But sometimes what is being accounted for is so interesting and the numbers involved so large that it breaks out of accounting’s soporific cage.

