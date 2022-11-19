Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Heat, wardrobe malfunctions and security: Behind the scenes of PM Jacinda Ardern’s trip to Cambodia, Vietnam and Thailand

Claire Trevett
By
5 mins to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern urges China's president to use influential powers to de-escalate North Korea and Russia tensions. Video / Claire Trevett / Ella Wilks

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern urges China's president to use influential powers to de-escalate North Korea and Russia tensions. Video / Claire Trevett / Ella Wilks

The Prime Minister’s sandwich of summits and travels to Cambodia, Vietnam and Thailand concluded on Saturday as Apec wound up. Behind all the meetings with leaders and talk about global events at the East Asia

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics