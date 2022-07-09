Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Hayden Munro: School lunches, petrol savings, mental health support make a big difference

4 minutes to read
Education Minister Chris Hipkins in Tauranga in 2021 announcing an extension of the Lunches in Schools scheme. Photo / NZME

Education Minister Chris Hipkins in Tauranga in 2021 announcing an extension of the Lunches in Schools scheme. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald

OPINION:

With a pandemic, climate change, entrenched inequality, and a darkening picture internationally, it's pretty easy to feel cynical about our ability to make the world better at the moment.

It seems like the job

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.