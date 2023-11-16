Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Government drags heels as poll shows majority of Kiwis want ceasefire — poll

Thomas Coughlan
By
3 mins to read
Destroyed buildings in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel on Thursday. Photo / AP

Destroyed buildings in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel on Thursday. Photo / AP

An overwhelming majority of New Zealanders support calls for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

So far, the caretaker government, acting in consultation with the incoming government, has .

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics