Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Government changing information law over fears councils may be threatening national security and defence

Thomas Coughlan
By
4 mins to read
Spies don't need to hack councils for sensitive information - they can just ask for it. Photo / Stock

Spies don't need to hack councils for sensitive information - they can just ask for it. Photo / Stock

Local councils might be handing over sensitive information that threatens New Zealand’s national security and defence because the law obliges them to.

The Government’s spy agencies, the NZSIS and the GCSB identified a “gap” in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics