Politics

Government begins work on pay transparency regime, which could force companies to publish pay gap data

3 minutes to read
Minister for Women Jan Tinetti will shortly begin work on encouraging pay transparency. Photo / Stuart Whitaker.

By
Thomas Coughlan

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

Businesses may soon be forced to publicly disclose the extent of their gender pay gaps and publish starting salaries in job ads thanks to a Government pay transparency regime.

Minister for Women, Jan Tinetti, and

