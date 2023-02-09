Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Few landlords putting up rents, despite interest rate hikes costing them thousands - survey

Thomas Coughlan
By
6 mins to read
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development survey related to changes made in March 2021, when the Government prohibited landlords from deducting interest costs from their tax bills. Photo / Ted Baghurst

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development survey related to changes made in March 2021, when the Government prohibited landlords from deducting interest costs from their tax bills. Photo / Ted Baghurst

A survey of landlords commissioned by the Government has found very few are hiking rents because of the changes to the tax system.

However the Opposition notes that only a quarter of the policy, which

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics