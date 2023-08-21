Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Election 2023: Thousands of families and cyclone victims subject to capital gains tax on family home under new rules; ‘capital gains tax by stealth’ - National

Thomas Coughlan
By
10 mins to read
Labour Leader Chris Hipkins (centre). Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour Leader Chris Hipkins (centre). Photo / Mark Mitchell

Thousands of New Zealanders will be faced with paying a capital gains tax of up to 39 per cent on what many consider a family home under a new interpretation by the IRD of the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics