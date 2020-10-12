Election 2020: Judith Collins on Wellington's transport 'disgrace' and a Labour-Green government

National Party leader Judith Collins has set out National's plans for Wellington roads and delivered an attack on the Labour-led Government's record on transport, saying Wellington was woefully serviced for a city its size.

Collins made the announcement that National was re-committing to the Grenada to Petone link road in Grenada, flanked by Wellington candidates Brett Hudson, Chris Bishop, Nicola Willis and Mark Crofskey.

The last National government had pledged the link road, but Labour had halted it.

Collins said an alternative route north was essential for Wellington, saying it was unacceptable for a capital city to have such congestion and closures on State Highway 1 because of accidents.

She also tried again to pitch herself against Labour leader Jacinda Ardern in terms of trust, saying she did not believe a single promise Ardern made after failing to deliver on key 2017 promises such as KiwiBuild and what Collins called "light rail pipe dreams".

Collins also rattled her sabre about the prospect of a Labour–Greens government, again repeating her claim that Labour would bow to the Greens' hopes for a wealth tax, despite Ardern ruling it out.

"They want the Greens with them so they can use them as an excuse not to do what they say they are going to do."

In making her pitch, Collins purloined two Labour campaign catchphrases, "let's get things moving" and "let's just do this". She said later she was clearly taking the mickey, and was making a point that Labour's promises were all slogans and no delivery.