Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield give Covid-19 update

People can now get their booster vaccinations three months after their second shot rather than wait for four months as the Government tries to stay ahead of Omicron.

Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins said the new three-month interval would apply from this Friday. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is announcing the move with director general of health Ashley Bloomfield at a press conference.

The reduction of the gap would mean one million more New Zealanders aged over 18 would be eligible.

It followed advice from the director general of health and the Covid-19 Vaccine Technical Advisory Group.

Ardern said New Zealand was still early on in its Omicron outbreak, so there was still time to get the boosters. "

"Don't put it off, please take the opportunity now," Ardern said.

Several other countries have made a similar move as they deal with Omicron, and experts here have also called for a smaller gap to try to avoid a large peak.

"This is a significant step in our response to the Covid-19 pandemic as it now means a total of 3,063,823 people aged 18 and over – two thirds of our population – will be eligible for their booster from this weekend. Over 1.3 million people have already got theirs," Hipkins said.

Ardern said the change to a three month gap would mean an extra 100,000 Maori would be able to get their boosters.

Ardern said it would mean 76 per cent of New Zealanders who were fully vaccinated would be eligible for a booster from Friday.

"Although Omicron is for many people a mild illness, it can be serious for some and can overwhelm hospitals." She said high numbers of cases, would put the hospital system under serious pressure.

Getting boosters was to ensure hospitals were not overwhelmed.

A big boosters campaign would be run over February, and more details would be provided by the Ministry of Health.

She said the boosters programme and restricions of the red level meant we were well positioned for omicron.

Bloomfield said the vaccination levels was "an extraordinary number" and it was pleasing to see Maori rates touching 90 per cent for first dose, and over 80 per cent fully vaccinated.

He said the technical advisors had worked over the weekend to supply the advice. People who were vaccinated were well protected, but that did wane over time and that was especially the case with Omicron.

A booster would see people's protection reach the same levels against Omicron as the second dose had for Delta - which was more than 90 per cent of protection against hospitalisaiton.

He said there was good capacity and supplies of vaccinations for the rollout.

He said there was a lot of work underway to make sure the boosters were accessible for those critical workers, and the most vulnerable to Covid-19, such as the elderly and those with underlying conditions.

Bloomfield said the side-effects from the booster had been similar to the second dose - for most people they were mild and short-lived.

On boosters for 12-17 year olds, Bloomfield said he was expecting advice from the Technical Advisory Group next week.

Asked why the change was not immediate, Ardern said a bit of time was needed to change system such as the online booking system. The decision would be formalised today, and two days was "a very quick turnaround."

Today's cases

There are 142 Covid-19 cases in the community today.

Today's new community cases are in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Lakes, Bay of Plenty, Taranaki, Hawke's Bay, Nelson Marlborough, and Canterbury.

The Taranaki cases were first announced yesterday but included are official case numbers today.

Fifty four new cases were identified at the border.

Six people are in hospital with Covid-19. One is at North Shore, three are in Middlemore, one is in Auckland and one person is in Waikato hospital.

No one is in ICU or HDU.

Breaking down today's case numbers, 11 are in Northland, 103 in Auckland, 12 in Waikato, two in Lakes, five in Bay of Plenty, three in Taranaki, one in Hawke's Bay, two in Nelson Marlborough and three in Canterbury.

Ten of the cases in Northland are linked to previous cases and investigations are underway to link the remaining case.

Of the Northland cases, nine are in Kerikeri, one is in Whangārei and one is in Kaikohe.

In Auckland, there are 103 cases. Health and welfare providers are supporting 1284 people in the region to isolate at home, including 515 cases.

Of the 12 cases in Waikato, a number were unlinked and case investigations were underway to determine a source of exposure.

The two new Lakes cases are in Rotorua, the ministry said in a statement.

One is linked to a previous cases and the other was under investigation.

In the Bay of Plenty, three of the five cases are linked to previous cases while investigations are ongoing for the remaining two.

All five cases are in Tauranga.

The one new case in Hawke's Bay is linked to a known cases and any associated locations of interest would be published on the Ministry of Health website.

The two new cases in Nelson Marlborough are both linked to existing cases.

Two of three the new cases in Christchurch, Canterbury were announced yesterday, the ministry said.

Following data reconciliation, there are now nine total active cases in Canterbury, the health ministry said in its statement.

The average age of those in hospital with Covid-19 is 57.

Sixty-nine per cent of those due for their Covid-19 booster have now had it with 38,332 booster doses administered yesterday.

The total number of booster doses give to date to is 1,362,811.

Yesterday, 8,636 paediatric doses of Covid-19 were given and 37 per cent of eligible 5-11 years have now had their first dose.

Twenty per cent of eligible Māori children, aged 5-11, have received their first dose.

Twenty seven per cent of eligible Pacific children have also had their first dose of the paediatric vaccine.

Overall, for the adult vaccine, 94 per cent have now received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. A year ago, that figure would have seemed very ambitious, Ardern said.

"Those high rates helped stop a Delta outbreak and have given us a headstart on Omicron." She said it was now important to get as many people as possible boosted, before Omicron was too widespread.

Eighty five per cent of eligible Māori, aged 12+, and 94 per cent of eligible Pacific peoples have had their second dose of the vaccine.

New cases identified at the border (54) had arrived from: Australia, Egypt, Germany, India, Iran, Italy, Lebanon, Pakistan, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates and the US.

There are 994 active cases in the total, which are cases identified in the past 21 days that have not yet recovered

Meanwhile InScience owner Ann-louise Anderson, whose company imports rapid antigen tests, has been sourcing products approved last week and expected to have them available to sell to companies by the beginning of next week.

She claimed for months the Government had been sitting on "lots and lots of approvals" for RATS which had met their minimum approval criteria and had only approved them last week when there was suddenly a need.

"The quite a few million more (tests) came from the ones that were newly approved and those approvals and all of those features of those products have been the same for the last year."

National leader Chris Luxon told RNZ that Australia had already approved more than 60 different suppliers of RATS, while New Zealand had approved less than 10.

He said New Zealand should today approve those other 50 tests Australia was already using and also enlist the help of big companies in the private sector such as Air New Zealand, Mainfreight, Foodstuffs and Zuru to help procure supply.

Ultimately National wanted RATS to be available in schools, but also for everybody to buy from the supermarket and in pharmacies.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson told RNZ this morning that orders for RATS had been placed since October and the focus was on making sure they had enough for the first two phases of its three-phased Omicron plan announced last week.

The Government announced yesterday that 55 million tests would be in the country by March with a total 123 million due to arrive in the country by June.

PCR testing was still the preferred form of testing at the moment, but in the second phase RATS would be used first for critical workers before stretching to the general public.

However Robertson said there was a global shortage of rapid antigen tests (RATS).

Yesterday, the Government announced it had ordered tens of millions of rapid antigen tests.

Physicist Dr Dion O'Neale and immunologist Dr Dianne Sika-Paotonu both welcomed the addition of more rapid tests.

"It is critical we slow down Omicron's spread throughout our communities for as long as possible and to avoid our hospitals from becoming overwhelmed as they have become in Australia and other countries," Sika-Paotonu said.

Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall said 36 million extra rapid antigen tests had been secured.

She said when the Omicron outbreak peaked, Kiwis might need nine million tests a week.

Today's new cases and booster announcements will precede a decision on international borders.

On December 21, the phased border reopening was postponed as the Omicron strain of Covid-19 started circulating globally.

Grounded Kiwis spokesman Martin Newell told the Herald he expected a border reopening of sorts would be planned for the end of this month.

He added: "We'll wait until that actually happens. We'll believe it when we see it."