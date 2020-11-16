Covid 19 coronavirus: One new case today in managed isolation

One of the pop-up testing centres in Auckland. Photo / Alex Burton

The neighbour of an AUT student caught Covid-19 from her, the Ministry of Health says.

The neighbour was confirmed as a new case over the weekend and is now known as "case E" in the quarantine cluster. Genome testing indicates their infection is from the same lineage as the AUT student's.

"This tells us that Case E contracted the virus from Case D."

Officials are still working to investigate how the AUT student - known as "Case D" - caught the virus from the defence force serviceman who visited a cafe 82m from where the student worked.

"The investigation is now focused on identifying the exposure event that links the two people, if possible."

Officials have identified 11 close contacts of Case E and nine of those have already returned a negative test with two results still pending. Case E, who was identified as a close contact of Case D, was already in quarantine when they were confirmed as a case.

"Our thanks go to all the people involved in this cluster, including the cases, who have been highly supportive of efforts to identify and trace close contacts and limit any further spread."

One new case in managed isolation

There is one new Covid-19 case in managed isolation today.

There are no new community cases.

Today's case arrived from Singapore on 11 November and tested positive around day 3 of their time in managed isolation. They will be transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

One previously confirmed case from managed isolation has been reclassified as under investigation as it is a suspected historical case.

There are 58 active cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

After a spike of more than 10,500 tests processed on Saturday, 5,298 tests were processed yesterday bringing the total processed to 1,184,885.

The ministry is continuing to ask Kiwis to keep scanning QR codes with the Covid Tracer app.

"We encourage everyone to keep a thorough record of their movements – scan the QR code when you see one displayed, and if you are at a friend's house or somewhere that does not have a code, create a manual diary entry.

"It's a quick and easy thing we can all do to prevent Covid-19 spreading in Aotearoa."

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins will join the Prime Minister at the post-Cabinet press conference at 4pm.

Over the weekend there was one new case of Covid-19 connected to the Defence Force cluster but the person was already in managed isolation.

There were no new cases in the community.

The latest case is a neighbour of the AUT student and initially returned a negative test result before a subsequent test indicated a "weak positive".

Health officials investigated the case and concluded it was likely an early infection.

There was also a big spike in the number of tests processed over the weekend.

On Saturday more than 10,500 tests were processed - the most processed on a weekend day since August 16.

There was also an increase in the number of Covid Tracer scans but just 500,000 people used the app on Saturday, which equates less than 20 per cent of all users.

The Ministry of Health is continuing to ask people who were at locations of interest connected to the AUT student to isolate and get tested regardless of whether they have symptoms.

There are two pop-up testing centres in Auckland Central and community-based testing centres around the region and people can also get tests at their GP or nearest after-hours care clinic for free.