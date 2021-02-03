Covid-19 coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern reveals vaccine timeline as experts approve Pfizer jab

Medsafe has conditionally approved the Pfizer vaccine for use in New Zealand and the first Kiwis to get it will be MIQ workers and their families.

The announcement was made at 2pm by the Ministry of Health and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the conditional approval won't stop use of the vaccine but will require Pfizer to continue providing rolling data.

"Subject to the expected delivery of the first batch of the vaccine, we will start vaccinating first our border workers and the people they live with. People such as cleaners, the nurses who undertake health checks in MIQ, security staff, customs and border officials, airline staff and hotel workers will be among the first to get the vaccine," Ardern said.

Ardern said the world "just can't afford" for vaccine nationalism and it was in everyone's interest vaccination programmes were rolled out in other countries, She's hasn't received any advice that the hold-ups in Europe would affect New Zealand's delivery.

The initial batch is expected to cover every border worker and their close contacts.

Ardern blamed the delay on the vaccine arriving on the fact New Zealand didn't have people dying like other countries.

The initial batch is expected to cover every border worker and their close contacts.

Ardern blamed the delay on the vaccine arriving on the fact New Zealand didn't have people dying like other countries.

The medicines regulator says it put the vaccine through a "robust assessment" of its safety, effectiveness and quality.

Minor side effects identified are sore arms and headaches - like some other vaccines.

Ardern said safety was a "key priority" and now the Pfizer vaccine had conditional approval the Government could prepare for the first stage in the vaccination roll-out.

New Zealanders could have confidence in Medsafe's decision, she said.

"They've been in regular contact with medicines regulators around the world where the vaccine is already being rolled out," said Ardern.

"Allowing some time to study the vaccine roll-out overseas has provided extra assurance before starting our vaccination programme here."

The process included a six hour meeting by a panel of medical experts yesterday and 58 conditions have been put on the approval including additional manufacturing data, regular updates from clinical trials and ensuring safety concerns are relayed to Medsafe.

Following Medsafe's approval, the Ministry of Health will provide advice to ministers about the "decision to use" the vaccine.

This advice will set out who are most suited to get this variety of the vaccine, such as age ranges and ethnicities.

It's expected the first batch will arrive some time in March then it will take two weeks to vaccinate the entire frontline border workforce after the Pfizer doses arrive.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said he wanted to reinforce that every step of the process had been carefully considered.

"It's only been made after following the vigorous assessment processes which are an integral part of all New Zealand's decision-making around medicines."

Who will get the vaccine?

The first Kiwis to get the vaccines will be frontline border workers - like cleaners, nurses, security staff, customs and border officials, airline crew and hotel workers - and the people they live with.

On advice from health officials, there will then be a roll out of the national vaccination programme and the Government is aiming to vaccinate at least 70 per cent of the population but is hoping for 90 per cent.

It will be free to get the vaccine.

Ardern said vaccinating frontline staff would provide a "critical additional line of defence" to prevent them being infected with the virus and to keep Covid-19 out of New Zealand.

The Government will encourage all New Zealanders to get vaccinated.

"Getting vaccinated will save lives, and this is the next job of the team of five million.

"We have come far in the fight against Covid; getting vaccinated is key to locking in the gains we have made and protecting our hard won freedoms."

She said the vaccination programme would take a full year.

"We're not in a race to be first, but to ensure safe and timely access to vaccines for all New Zealanders."

What is the Medsafe approval process?

Medsafe began assessing the clinical data provided by Pfizer/BioNTech in November, working over weekends and through the Christmas break, said Bloomfield.

"The data was provided on a rolling basis, which streamlined the assessment process and enabled a timely approval without compromising the rigour of the review of the vaccine.

"I want to reinforce that this has been a carefully considered decision every step of the way. It's only been made after following the vigorous assessment processes which are an integral part of all New Zealand's decision-making around medicines."

Three key aspects were assessed: its effectiveness, safety and manufacturing data.

Medsafe Group Manager Chris James said once all the data had been considered the vaccine went through a benefit risk assessment to weigh up any known risks with its benefits.

James said there may be minor side effects like a painful arm or headaches which were not uncommon in other vaccines.

"We have also wanted to ensure the company can manufacture the vaccine to a high quality, and that all batches are consistent."

The results of the approvals process then went to the Medicines Assessment Advisory Committee for approval. The six hour meeting took place yesterday.

The committee supported the conditional approval of the vaccine.

There are 58 conditions for approval which relate to getting additional manufacturing data from Pfizer and BioNTech, regular updates from clinical trials and ensuring Medsafe receives information on safety concerns from around the world.

""Medsafe's work doesn't stop here. As with all medicines and vaccines, we will monitor the use of the vaccine in New Zealand such as analysing reports of potential side effects. Medsafe's website will have the latest published information around Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine," said James.

"This will include the medicine data sheet, which includes all the known information about the vaccine including the full list of ingredients. Information specifically tailored for consumers will also be published."

Bloomfield said the other three subsequent vaccines would go through "the same rigour" as Pfizer.

"Vaccination is a key next step in our ongoing response to this virus. It's also a good point to recognise the incredible amount of work New Zealanders have put in to support our successful response to date.

"There is more work to do, we are not out of the woods yet — but the provisional approval of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine is a significant milestone."