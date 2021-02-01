Coronavirus covid 19: No new cases in New Zealand today

There are no new Covid cases in the community today - and also no new cases in managed isolation in the past 24 hours.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins and director general of health Ashley Bloomfield are giving an update on the response to Covid-19.

All of the former guests of the Pullman Hotel have been contacted but five people still have not been tested and will be tested today, Hipkins said.

When asked whether taking more than a week to get all Pullman returnees tested was good enough, Hipkins said the Government relied on "goodwill" for people to get tested if they were contacted by health officials.

Bloomfield said all of the Pullman guests were contacted within 48 hours and all were isolating while waiting for testing.

The minister is expecting an update on Wednesday after environmental testing by ESR at the Pullman Hotel.

There were 3017 tests processed yesterday and all results have been negative - including the close contacts of cases.

Hipkins asked New Zealanders to show some kindness and respect and said it was "never anybody's fault" for catching Covid-19.

He said there'd been examples of people being vilified for isolating and getting tested.

He thanked the workers who'd gone "over and above" to process all the tests and to the returnees who were being asked to stay in their rooms for longer.

"It's never easy."

Hipkins said it shouldn't depend on "who you know" as to whether a MIQ refusal was reviewed.



He encouraged anyone refused compassionate entry to ask for a review and called it an "appeal process".

He said the capacity for MIQ was about 4500 and the Government wasn't looking to set up more facilities.

It will wait until the investigation into the Pullman Hotel to be completed before bringing it back online.

Hipkins said "it's never helpful" to put the achievement of keeping Covid-19 out of New Zealand as being "down to luck" or minimising the hard work of border workers.

The total number of active cases in managed isolation is 69.

The Orewa family who tested positive and moved to a quarantine facility are continuing to recover, said Bloomfield.

The Pullman Hotel guests who haven't been tested have been isolating at home and were visited by a mobile testing site today. Their results are expected this afternoon.

There are four testing centres in Auckland. The pop-up testing centre in Albany closed after demand waned.

Bloomfield has asked his team about whether they need to change reporting on historical cases while the international community report acute cases. They are looking at reporting historical cases separately.

Bloomfield repeated Hipkins' message to be kind and said "we're all in this together".

Hipkins said the situation in Perth didn't necessarily change anything from a week ago as they always knew there could be small outbreaks.

"It is an illustration about why we've been cautious."

Hipkins said he'd endorse the "go hard, go early" message which had served New Zealand so well.

There were no new cases in the community at the weekend.

Changes at the Pullman Hotel also took effect, including:

• After having have had their 11/12-day test, people will be required to stay in their rooms until they get a negative test result and are advised they can depart the facility.

• Returnees departing the Pullman will be required to have a day 5 post-departure test and stay at home until a negative test result is returned.

• If they become symptomatic following their departure from the Pullman they need to self-isolate and get a test.

• Returnees are required to wear a mask when departing the facility or going for their day 5 test.