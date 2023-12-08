The changes to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency are happening under new Transport Minister Simeon Brown. Photo / Dean Purcell

The changes to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency are happening under new Transport Minister Simeon Brown. Photo / Dean Purcell

Paul Reynolds, the former chairman of Waka Kotahi the NZ Transport Agency, has resigned from the board.

Reynolds had been on the board only since February.

Cassandra Cowley has been appointed acting chairwoman.

Patrick Reynolds, also appointed to the board by the former Labour Government, has also resigned. Both names have gone from the Waka Kotahi website.

Transport Minister Simeon Brown told the Herald he had accepted both resignation.

“As Transport Minister I have accepted the resignations of Dr Paul Reynolds as Chair of NZTA, and also of Board member Patrick Reynolds. I thank them both for their service.

I want to acknowledge Dr Reynolds’ dedicated public service and professional contribution to the Agency since joining the Board as Chair,” he said.

Waka Kotahi is the subject of great change. It is currently in the midst of a name change under new Transport Minister Simeon Brown, reverting to its English name, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.

Patrick Reynolds had clashed with the NZ First and National parties in the past.

Last term, he posted to Twitter, calling Winston Peters’ NZ First “personality-based” and said Peters would soon retire.

Back then, Peters said it was “very, very stupid” of Reynolds to have made the remarks.

In the end, Peters did not retire. He has returned to Parliament and it is Reynolds who has gone from the board.

Other members of Crown boards have also departed. Former Labour MP Steve Maharey resigned from the boards of ACC and Pharmac.

