Politics

Business NZ and Unions get ready to make fair pay case to International Labour Organisation

5 minutes to read
Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood stands by Fair Pay Agreements. Photo / Mark Mitchell

By
Thomas Coughlan

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

A United Nations body wants more information about Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs), the Government's tentpole labour market reform.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) is the United Nations body responsible for the setting and application of

