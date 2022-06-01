Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Budget 2022: Government puts up $75 million to ward of Pacific debt crises, but Treasury warns more may be needed

7 minutes to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talks with Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama during the Pacific Islands Forum in 2019. Photo / Supplied.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talks with Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama during the Pacific Islands Forum in 2019. Photo / Supplied.

By
Thomas Coughlan

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

The Government set aside $75 million in Budget 2022 to help Pacific island countries avoid debt crises similar to what is playing out in Sri Lanka.

But Treasury warned that funding might not be enough,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.