Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Beehive Diaries: Happy ending to Beehive Kiwifruit drama

Thomas Coughlan
By
2 mins to read
Zach Vickery and Jacinda Ardern.

Zach Vickery and Jacinda Ardern.

Last week’s Beehive Diaries covered Health Minister Andrew Little’s punishment for an unparliamentary answer to one of National health spokesman Shane Reti’s written questions.

This week, Reti tightened the screws on Little, winding the health

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics