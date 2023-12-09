Voyager 2023 media awards
Christopher Luxon’s lapel pin trend, Shane Jones v Te Pāti Māori, David Parker’s DIY accident - Beehive Diaries

Claire Trevett
By
4 mins to read
Protests get under way across the country, controversy as the 54th Parliament gets set to convene and fire crews fight blaze at Auckland High School in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Luxon tries to make the Luxon lapel happen:

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s sartorial trademark is his silver fern lapel pin, attached to every suit jacket he owns. And he apparently wants everyone else

