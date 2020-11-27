Beehive Diaries: A necktie revolt as Parliament returns and a prophecy from Collins

The new term of Parliament began, bringing new MPs, a hint of a looming satorial revolt and predictions for the term ahead.

Māori Party co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi at the opening of Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The rise and fall of sartorial standards

It was a great week for hats as Parliament started up again after the election.

The swearing-in ceremony featured an array of head wear, including a top hat (Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer's nod to her ancestors), and an akubra (Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi).

Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi declined to pledge allegiance to only the Queen when sworn into Parliament. Video / Parliament TV

There was a feathery fascinator (Green Party MP Elizabeth Kerekere) and Poto Williams sported an 'ei katu (floral crown).

Mexican-born Ricardo Menendez March added to the styles of neck wear, wearing a bolo tie about his neck.

Green MP Ricardo Menendez March rocking his bolo with Labour MP Tracey McLellan at the Swearing In. Photo / Mark Mitchell

However, Green Party co-leader James Shaw put in a pitch to the newly re-elected Speaker, Trevor Mallard, to dispense of the very long-standing requirement for men to wear ties.

Mallard took it more seriously than Shaw may have hoped, saying he would review the rule over summer and inviting MPs to send him their thoughts on the dress code.

The tie rule also applies to male members of the Press Gallery, which may or may not impact on balance in reporting on the issue.

The departure of NZ First from Parliament delivered another blow for ties.



A senior Labour minister (okay, it was renowned tie-hater Grant Robertson) admitted it was a relief not to have to wear a tie to every meeting now there was no longer a chance of encountering the notoriously well-outfitted Winston Peters.

I am woman, hear me knock:

Parliament's formal opening ceremonies showcased the women in charge of New Zealand: women hold the roles of Governor-General, Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition, and Chief Justice.

But there was another "first" in the proceedings. It was the first time a woman had done the best job of all: Usher of the Black Rod.

The Acting Usher of The Black Rod Sandra McKie summons the MPs to follow her to listen to the Speech from the Throne. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Defence Force's Sandra McKie was appointed Acting Usher of the Black Rod because the usual Usher, David Baguley, was unavailable.

The Usher of the Black Rod summons MPs to listen to the Governor-General deliver the Speech from the Throne, banging on the door of the Debating Chamber with the black rod to do so.

A self-fulfilling prophecy from Judith Collins?

In her speech in Parliament, National leader Judith Collins told the five new National MPs that she too was in a group of just five when she got to Parliament in 2002 and three of those five had gone on to be leader of the party.

National's 2002 crew: then leader Don Brash, flanked by Judith Collins and John Key in 2004. Photo / Martin Sykes

It didn't take long for PM Jacinda Ardern to wonder if Collins was foreshadowing the leadership potential within the 2020 lot.

Eyes immediately swivelled to the National Five to see which three fancied their chances.



Christopher Luxon had a grin on his face, but so too did new Southland MP Joseph Mooney.

Luxon is often described as the second John Key but could yet prove to be the second Don Brash instead.

It took Sir John Key four years to become leader in 2006.

Don Brash did it in little more than a year, rolling Bill English in 2003.

Christopher Luxon and Judith Collins after the Botany selection in 2019. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Staffing changes

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will keep most of her staff from the last term, but has had to recruit to cater for something of a baby boom in her office.

She has taken on one of Winston Peters' former staffers, Zach Vickery, to cover for maternity leave. Two of press secretaries have just left on maternity leave, and a third staffer left soon after the election.

National Party leader Judith Collins' new chief of staff Megan Wallace has started at Parliament, replacing Megan Campbell who started under the Todd Muller reign and stayed on after Collins took over.

Act Party leader David Seymour's former senior adviser and press secretary Andrew Ketels has shifted into the job of chief of staff for that party.

One of National's staff overboard, Nick Bryant, will be Act's chief press secretary for six months.

The party has recruited a mystery person as its permanent press secretary, but that person is not available for another six months.

The Maori Party's former leader John Tamihere will be acting chief of staff for its two MPs.