Police helicopter Eagle is at the scene of an unfolding incident

Residents in Helensville say they have been warned to stay inside as large numbers of police respond to an emergency incident in the area.

A resident who lives on Rautawhiri Rd in Helensville, northwest of Auckland, told the Herald the police eagle helicopter had been hovering over her house for the past half an hour.

”I have been advised by locals that 21 patrol cars are on Mangakura Rd. Residents on Mangakura have been told to stay inside and lock up.”

One resident said the Police Eagle helicopter was flying directly above her home. “Feeling very nervous, is it ok to take kids to school?”

Other residents reported they were keeping themselves and their children indoors as the incident unfolded.

Police cars and the police Eagle helicopter have raced to the area, with reports that the Armed Offenders Squad is also there.

Posts on the Helensville and Parakai Community Facebook group have reported up to 16 police cars seen travelling at speed on the northwestern motorway heading towards Helensville around 7.50am.

Police have been approached for comment.

More to come.