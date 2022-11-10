‘Help! Police help me’: Customers caught in armed incident at Rotorua bank

Several police and ambulances attended the scene, with armed police seen at Rotorua BNZ. Video / Andrew Warner

Customers who were inside a Rotorua bank during an armed police incident this afternoon are now leaving the branch.

Armed police gathered near a BNZ at the Rotorua Central Mall.

Police were communicating with someone inside the bank, who was holding up a pad of paper to the window, a reporter on the scene said.

“Help! Help! Police help me,” one man could be heard yelling.

Staff and customers are now leaving the branch. Some of the police are de-arming but a perimeter remains.

The Rotorua Daily Post has been told of a man who went into the bank and noticed a staff member looking stressed.

The source told the Rotorua Daily Post when the person in the bank mouthed the words “are you okay” to the staff member, he then saw someone emerge from behind with a shotgun. Realising something was seriously wrong, the man quickly left the bank.

A spokesperson for BNZ refused to comment, referring questions to police.

A worker in a store near the BNZ bank has told the Rotorua Daily Post a friend was a customer in the bank and was trapped inside.

She said she had sent her a text message saying they were being kept there but was hoping it would be resolved soon.

“She told me there are a few of them inside but seemed to think they were going to be rescued shortly. I told her to stop texting me.”

The woman’s office had been in lockdown since just before 4.30pm.

The reporter said there are lots of spectators within 500m of the incident.

A police spokesperson said police are responding to an incident at a commercial property on Amohau Street in Rotorua.

There are no reports of anybody being injured but four ambulance vehicles have arrived at the scene.

Further information will be provided as soon as it is available, police said.

