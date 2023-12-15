The Court of Appeal on Molesworth St in Wellington is cordoned off after an email threat. Photo / Adam Pearse

The Court of Appeal in Wellington was evacuated this afternoon after it received a concerning email.

A police spokesperson said the building was evacuated as a precaution and cordons were put in place on Molesworth St between Lambton Quay and Aitken St as a precaution.

“It looks like those cordons have now been stood down.”

Police said it relates to an email received by the court. The email was similar to a string of emails received by organisations across the country, including hospitals and places of worship, in late November and early December.

St Kentigern College in Pakuranga evacuated all students and staff on November 23 after receiving a bomb threat.

Murrays Bay Primary School and Browns Bay School were evacuated on December 7 after email threats were sent to the school.

“Police staff are working with those impacted and each organisation may respond differently according to their individual circumstances and the information available to them,” a police spokesperson said.

“We ask that organisations who receive the emails continue to report them to police, to assist in our ongoing inquiries to identify the origin of the emails.

“Any threat received will be treated with the appropriate caution. However, police have not established any actual threat at this time.

“Police acknowledge how unsettling these emails are for all concerned and thank all involved for their co-operation.”