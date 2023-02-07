A rahui was put in place on Kapiti Island following the discovery of the body. Photo / David Haxton

The person found floating off Kāpiti Island last month was a 69-year-old Palmerston North man, police say.

Philip Lucas had gone missing from the city on Christmas Eve.

His death will now be referred to the Coroner.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends,” police said.

Lucas was found on January 25, and police earlier said the identification process was complex and expected to take some time.

Following the discovery, iwi kaitiaki from Ngāti Toa, Te Atiawa ki Kāpiti and Ngāti Raukawa ki Te Tonga conducted a blessing, and a rāhui was placed on Kāpiti Island for seven days.