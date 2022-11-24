Police investigating the death of a 26-year-old man in Auckland earlier this month have arrested and charged a 17-year-old with murder.

The teen additionally faces two charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to two other people, who received stab and gunshot wounds during the East Tāmaki attack.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia Va’aelua of Counties Manukau CIB said three people with serious stab wounds and one person with a serious gunshot wound self-presented at Middlemore Hospital around 4.30am on November 13.

Va’aelua said earlier inquiries had identified that the incident took place in a car park off Lady Fisher Place in the Highbrook Drive area.

The victim was laid to rest today by his grieving family and they have been advised of the arrest.

“It has taken hours of video analysis and witness interviews to accurately determine the actions of people in this particular incident,” Va’aelua said.

“The arrest today is a step in the right direction for the victim’s family and the investigation team.”

At this stage, Va’aelua said police are not ruling out further arrests.

The 17-year-old is due to appear in Manukau Youth Court tomorrow.







