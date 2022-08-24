Police have arrested four people in relation to two shootings that occurred in Glen Innes in the last two months. Photo / NZME

Police have arrested four people after two shootings in the eastern Auckland suburb of Glen Innes during the last two months.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Brand said police have this week executed several search warrants in relation to two firearms incidents, which occurred on Taniwha St, Glen Innes, on July 19 and August 12.

The first incident occurred at 11.48 pm on July 19. Police received reports of gunshots being fired toward a property on Taniwha St.

Two cars were damaged as a result, and those involved fled the scene in a vehicle.

The second occurred at 10.30pm on August 12, when police were again called to a Taniwha St address following a report of a firearm having been fired towards a property.

Brand said that no one was injured in either of the incidents.

One 43-year-old man has been charged with intent to injure with a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition. This person also faces unrelated charges of cultivating cannabis and committing a burglary with a firearm.

One 20-year-old man has been charged with discharging a firearm, intent to injure with a firearm, and committing a burglary with a firearm.

A 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old man have also been charged with intent to injure with a firearm.

They are all due to appear in the Auckland District Court.

Brand said police inquiries into both incidents remain ongoing.