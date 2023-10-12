Craig McKelvie was killed in October last year.

Police are asking people to put their loyalties aside to help them solve the homicide of a Lower Hutt man nearly a year on from his death.

Despite his “colourful” history, nobody deserved to die in the way 52-year-old Craig McKelvie had, police said.

“Career criminal” McKelvie was found seriously injured at a Mason St property on October 14 last year and died in hospital a short time later.

Almost a year has passed, but nobody has been arrested for his death.

Now his family have spoken out, describing McKelvie as a “loyal friend”.

In a statement, they said he lived life on the edge, and was on the move from the moment he entered the world.

They described him as having “cheeky charm” and a caring side, saying his death was a tragedy.

“Those who truly knew Craig knew they had a loyal friend who would give the shirt off his back to help you and your family,” the statement said.

“We urge those who have information that may help get justice for Craig to do the right thing and come forward with information.”

As a result of extensive enquiries over the past year, the police investigation team are confident they understand the reasons that led to McKelvie’s death, Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd said.

“We continue to investigate with the hope we can hold those responsible accountable for their actions and provide his family with answers.

“Where loyalties have previously prevented you from speaking, we ask you to reconsider what is gained from remaining quiet when Mr McKelvie’s family remain in the dark over the death of their loved one.

“I know there are a lot of people out there, some being friends of Mr McKelvie, who know what happened and have the crucial information relating to his death and I urge you to contact police.”

Todd said police recognised McKelvie had a “colourful history”.

“Regardless, no one deserves to die in the manner that he did.

“He has a mother, father, sister and brother who saw and know a different side to Mr McKelvie – one of a cheeky, respectful, loyal, caring, and loving son and brother.”

After his death it was revealed McKelvie had a history of offending - including a recent assault on an elderly man who had taken a hit out on him.

During the trial, Judge Bruce Davidson described McKelvie as a “career criminal”, with a history that spans from the mid-1980s right up to 2021, including a conviction for attempted murder.

On the evening of May 3, 2021, McKelvie and an associate went to the address where an elderly man, his victim, was visiting.

Throwing petrol on the man, McKelvie described the threatening act as impulsive. The pair then assaulted the victim, punching and slapping him in the face and striking him with a hammer.

McKelvie’s victim suffered significant injuries including burns to the stomach, neck and forearm as well as bruising from the physical attack.

The court heard that McKelvie denied involvement in a number of acts outlined in the summary of facts, including the throwing of the scalding hot water, the striking of the man with a wheel brace and the theft of a credit card.

In December 2005, McKelvie kidnapped a woman who was forced to watch as her dog was shot in front of her.

The 20-year-old woman was exercising her crossbred dog in a Riverbank St park when McKelvie allegedly drove up in a car, pointed a sawn-off shotgun at her and ordered her and the dog into the vehicle.

They were then taken to an isolated part of the Akatarawa Cemetery, where McKelvie allegedly loaded the gun and allegedly pointed it at the woman before shooting the dog.

McKelvie pleaded not guilty to seven charges including kidnapping, threatening to kill and wilfully ill-treating an animal, and the Wellington District Court judge had no choice but to dismiss the charges after the complainant failed to show up to court.

Anyone with information on McKelvie’s death can contact police on 105 quoting phone number 221015/8888.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



