Wellington City councillor Simon Woolf. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Photographer and current Wellington city councillor Simon Woolf has confirmed he is eyeing a seat on the regional council.

Woolf, serving his third term on Wellington City Council, previously announced he would not be seeking a fourth.

He told the Herald this afternoon that's because he is standing for Greater Wellington Regional Council.

He wanted the city to become more regionally focused and felt he had expertise to offer on issues like public transport and the environment.

"Our public transport system and particularly our bus network has a way to go before we can really say we've done the job."

Woolf never envisaged doing more than three terms as a city councillor and has always been interested in the regional council.

"I'm not a believer in, particularly governance positions, extending out beyond three terms. It's not a job for life, you need new blood, and I actually believe that I would be new blood into the Greater Wellington Regional Council."

He rejected the idea this most recent term at the city council would taint his bid with images of in-fighting and dysfunction because he "hasn't been too much a part of that".

Woolf acknowledged it might look like he had become quiet around the council table more recently, but said there was some "wheeling and dealing" behind the scenes.

He also considered himself heavily outnumbered by what some have characterised as a left bloc of councillors.

Woolf said there was no point in being too outspoken when the votes had already been decided.

Party politics was playing a detrimental role in local government, he said.

"At the moment instead of governance, there's activism. That's another factor in putting my hand up for Greater Wellington- there's less party politics that play out and more collaborative and cohesiveness within what they do."

Woolf said he had found the last term on the city council "tremendously stressful".

Looking ahead, Woolf said he would bring governance experience, a business background, and a relationship with the environment through his photography to the regional council.