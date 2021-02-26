Website of the Year

New Zealand

Person shot, taken to hospital in North Shore, Auckland

Police at the scene of the Northcote shooting. Photo / Hayden Woodward

NZ Herald

A person has been shot in an incident in Northcote, Auckland.

A person showed up at North Shore Hospital with a gunshot injury after 7pm, a Police spokesman said.

Police received multiple calls from members of the public in Northcote, saying they heard "multiple gun shots", he said.

Armed police have set up a roadblock in the area. Photo / Hayden Woodward
The person is currently in a stable condition and police are making inquiries on the circumstances of the shooting.

The shooting took place near Cadness St and armed police have set up a roadblock on College Rd.