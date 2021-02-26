Person shot, taken to hospital in North Shore, Auckland

A person has been shot in an incident in Northcote, Auckland.
A person showed up at North Shore Hospital with a gunshot injury after 7pm, a Police spokesman said.
Police received multiple calls from members of the public in Northcote, saying they heard "multiple gun shots", he said.
The person is currently in a stable condition and police are making inquiries on the circumstances of the shooting.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The shooting took place near Cadness St and armed police have set up a roadblock on College Rd.