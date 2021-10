Police are at the site of the incident. Photo / File / Bevan Conley

A person has been hospitalised with serious injuries after being assaulted in Strathmore Park, Wellington.

Police are "actively making inquiries" to locate the offender after being called to the incident on Wednesday morning.

Jo Lucre from Wellington Free Ambulance confirmed they had been called to the incident at a residential address on Nuku St but was unable to provide any further details.