A pedestrian has been injured after being struck by a bus in South Auckland.
Police were called to Aspiring Ave, Clover Park at 9.10pm.
A police spokeswoman said the pedestrian has been injured, but couldn’t confirm how badly.
A pedestrian has been injured after being struck by a bus in South Auckland.
Police were called to Aspiring Ave, Clover Park at 9.10pm.
A police spokeswoman said the pedestrian has been injured, but couldn’t confirm how badly.
Police are asking members of the public to avoid the area while they make inquiries.