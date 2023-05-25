Advertisement

Person injured after being hit by bus in South Auckland

A pedestrian has been injured after being struck by a bus in South Auckland.

Police were called to Aspiring Ave, Clover Park at 9.10pm.

A police spokeswoman said the pedestrian has been injured, but couldn’t confirm how badly.


