Police were called to the scene around 8.46am. Photo / File

One person has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a person was hit by a car in Rotorua.

Police were called to the scene around 8.46am on Long Mile Rd near the intersection of Nursery Rd.

St John was notified around 8.40am and responded with one ambulance, a spokeswoman said.

One patient was assessed, treated and taken to Rotorua Hospital in a moderate condition.

