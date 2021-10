One person was found dead in the wreckage. Photo / File

A person has died in a crash after their vehicle plunged down a bank in rural Waikato.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Waikaretu Valley Rd in Glen Murray about 8.10am today.

A police spokesperson said they arrived to find a vehicle had crashed off the road and down a bank.

The driver of the vehicle, who was the sole occupant, has been located deceased.

Cordons were put in place and the Serious Crash Unit has been called to the scene.